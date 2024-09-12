96°F
Shootings

Victim critical after being shot in head in North Las Vegas apartment, police say

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2024 - 5:49 pm
 
Updated September 11, 2024 - 5:50 pm

A wheelchair-bound man was shot in the head inside his apartment late Tuesday, according to North Las Vegas police.

A suspect fled from the 9 p.m. incident on the 1700 block of Yale Street near Main Street and Las Vegas Boulevard North. He was later confronted by a person near the 200 block of Judson Street. The suspect fired toward the person, but missed. He then fled and attempted to evade capture but was apprehended by officers.

Detectives booked the unnamed suspect on two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, convicted person in possession of a firearm, and additional charges.

Detectives are urging anyone who may have information about the crime to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

