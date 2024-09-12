Victim critical after being shot in head in North Las Vegas apartment, police say

A suspect fled from the scene on the 1700 block of Yale Street near Main Street and Las Vegas Boulevard North.

A wheelchair-bound man was shot in the head inside his apartment late Tuesday, according to North Las Vegas police.

A suspect fled from the 9 p.m. incident on the 1700 block of Yale Street near Main Street and Las Vegas Boulevard North. He was later confronted by a person near the 200 block of Judson Street. The suspect fired toward the person, but missed. He then fled and attempted to evade capture but was apprehended by officers.

Detectives booked the unnamed suspect on two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, convicted person in possession of a firearm, and additional charges.

Detectives are urging anyone who may have information about the crime to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

