Suspect dead after barricade involving Henderson police

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2021 - 4:25 pm
 
Updated September 21, 2021 - 6:33 pm
A Henderson Police Department vehicle arrives to the scene of a barricade on Charleston Avenue ...
A Henderson Police Department vehicle arrives to the scene of a barricade on Charleston Avenue near Sacramento Drive in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Police presence on Charleston Avenue near Sacramento Drive in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 202 ...
Police presence on Charleston Avenue near Sacramento Drive in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Police presence on Charleston Avenue near Sacramento Drive in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 202 ...
Police presence on Charleston Avenue near Sacramento Drive in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Police presence on Charleston Avenue near Sacramento Drive in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 202 ...
Police presence on Charleston Avenue near Sacramento Drive in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Henderson police are investigating an “officer involved shooting” near the 3000 block of East Charleston Boulevard, the department said on social media.

The department didn’t release any other details as of 6 p.m., but Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said Henderson police officers “engaged” a suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were initially called at 2:09 p.m. to the 3900 block of East Charleston Boulevard, near U.S. Highway 95, after a report of a person with a gun, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez.

OcampoGomez said the man was “sitting on a ledge drinking” while officers attempted to bring him outside.

Charleston is closed from Honolulu Street to Sacramento Drive while police investigate.

In a separate shooting Tuesday, Las Vegas police killed a man following an hourslong standoff near downtown Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Jonah Dylan contributed to this report.

