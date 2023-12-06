Suspect dead, ‘no further threat’ in UNLV active shooting; 3 known victims

One suspect is dead, and police confirmed three shooting victims Wednesday after an active shooter was reported on the UNLV campus.

Police are seen at the scene of a shooting on the UNLV campus on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police presence outside UMC hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Police presence outside UMC hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Police are seen at the scene of a shooting on the UNLV campus on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are seen at the scene of a shooting on the UNLV campus on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police respond to UNLV where multiple victims were shot on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Police are seen at the scene of a shooting on the UNLV campus on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are seen at the scene of a shooting on the UNLV campus on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after an active shooter event at UNLV, in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Police at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after an active shooter event at UNLV, in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Las Vegas police respond to UNLV where multiple victims were shot on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police respond to UNLV where multiple victims were shot on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police respond to UNLV where multiple victims were shot on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

One suspect is dead, and police confirmed three shooting victims Wednesday after an active shooter was reported on the UNLV campus.

“Right now, we know there are 3 victims, but unknown extent of the injuries. That number could change, ” Metro Sheriff Kevin McMahill said.

McMahill also said there was no further threat for the public. Victims were transported to local hospitals.

URGENT: From Sheriff Kevin McMahill: "No more threat to the community. The suspect is deceased. Right now, we know there are 3 victims, but unknown extent of the injuries. That number could change. We will update you when we know more." https://t.co/Y3jT9VcNFz — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 6, 2023

The university on its X account asked students to continue to shelter in place.

“Police ask that you continue to please shelter in place. Police are evacuating buildings one at a time. This remains an active investigation. The suspect has been contained.”

Major roads are shut down in and around the UNLV campus. Motorists should avoid the area.

If you are looking for a loved one who is on the UNLV campus, Clark County officials have asked people to call 702-455-AIDE (2433) or www.facofsouthernnevada.org. The Family Reunification Center is at Convention Center, North Hall 1 & 2.

“It will take some time but we will transporting those who are on campus to the Convention Center to be reunified and to provide assistance,” the county said.

Police on campus responded at 11:46 a.m. to a “confirmed active shooter” at Beam Hall. UNLV alerted students and staff to the shooter.

“UPDSouth – UNLV UPD Alert – UNLV University Police responding to confirmed active shooter in BEH. This is not a test. RUN-HIDE-FIGHT,” a text from University police said.

Alejandra, a 26-year-old undergraduate student, was in Beam Hall when the alarms went off. She said the students started going out calmly, but at the stairs she saw people running up the stairs.

She said then saw police and they went through the emergency exit of the building and started running.

Once she was getting out of the building she heard some shots. She said that it was several but wasn’t sure how many. She then ran to Thomas & Mack Center, where some workers let her in some of the tents in the parking lot.

After a little bit she decided to not stay there and moved away from the area and she walked toward the Strip, where she was met by a friend.

Around 12:20 p.m., university police added that there were additional shots fired at the Student Union.

UPDSouth – UNLV UPD Alert – UNLV University Police responding to additional report of shots fired in the Student Union, evacuate the area, RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.

Three students who were on the second level of the Beam building told CNN that they had sheltered in place for about 30 minutes until being escorted out by police. They heard multiple gunshots and said that a window had been shot out.

The candlelight vigil that was planned for Wednesday night at Allegiant Stadium to honor fallen Nevada Highway Patrol troopers Michael Abbate and Alberto Felix has been canceled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.