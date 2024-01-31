Suspect detained in shooting east of Las Vegas Strip

A person was shot just east of the Strip on Tuesday afternoon. A suspect was later arrested.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the area of East Desert Inn Road and South Channel 8 Drive.

The shooting victim was hospitalized, while the alleged shooter fled the scene, police said.

According to Metro records, Jake Taylor, 37, was detained in connection with this incident. He faces charges of battery with use of a deadly weapon, attempted robbery and three counts of own/possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

Taylor remains in the Clark County Detention Center.

