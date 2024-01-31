46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Suspect detained in shooting east of Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2024 - 4:31 pm
 
Updated January 31, 2024 - 6:25 am
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person was shot just east of the Strip on Tuesday afternoon. A suspect was later arrested.

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the area of East Desert Inn Road and South Channel 8 Drive.

The shooting victim was hospitalized, while the alleged shooter fled the scene, police said.

According to Metro records, Jake Taylor, 37, was detained in connection with this incident. He faces charges of battery with use of a deadly weapon, attempted robbery and three counts of own/possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

Taylor remains in the Clark County Detention Center.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Amazon Prime users can kiss goodbye perk that is no longer free
Amazon Prime users can kiss goodbye perk that is no longer free
2
Nevada could be getting 1st Aldi
Nevada could be getting 1st Aldi
3
Chiefs flag buried under Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas
Chiefs flag buried under Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas
4
Police ID vehicle in fatal hit-and-run crash, but suspect at large
Police ID vehicle in fatal hit-and-run crash, but suspect at large
5
What is Station Casinos developing next? A utility request gives some clues
What is Station Casinos developing next? A utility request gives some clues
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
‘Proud of them’: Police officers honored for helping UNLV shooting victim
‘Proud of them’: Police officers honored for helping UNLV shooting victim
Three shot in North Las Vegas, police say
Three shot in North Las Vegas, police say
Woman suspected in killing turns herself in at Las Vegas jail
Woman suspected in killing turns herself in at Las Vegas jail
More bodycam video from UNLV shooting released
More bodycam video from UNLV shooting released
After shooting, how is UNLV community emotionally? Survey will find out
After shooting, how is UNLV community emotionally? Survey will find out
Man suspected of shooting near Strip faces over 70 felony counts
Man suspected of shooting near Strip faces over 70 felony counts