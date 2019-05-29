Suspect faces 15 counts in shooting at Las Vegas Strip mall

A 24-year-old man faces 15 counts after a gunshot was fired inside the Fashion Show mall on the Las Vegas Strip on Memorial Day, according to police records.

Booking records identify Hasean Quinn, 24, as a suspect in the shooting, which happened just after 6 p.m. Monday at the mall on the Strip, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Quinn stands accused of firing a gun at or into an occupied structure, 13 counts of assault with a deadly weapon with a hate crime enhancement and a count of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, jail records show.

Further details on the shooting weren’t immediately available, but the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday that their preliminary investigation revealed there was a fight and a shot was fired as it broke up.

No one was injured, but the gunshot prompted a heavy police response and precautionary evacuations.

Police blocked entrances around the mall for hours. Some officers dressed in tactical gear gathered near police vehicles that lined Fashion Show Drive on the north side of the shopping center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

