Suspect firing rounds from Las Vegas home shot by police

An incident with a man barricaded inside of a downtown Las Vegas home Saturday morning ended in an officer-involved shooting, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police and a SWAT team are seen around Baltimore Avenue in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. According to Las Vegas police, a man barricaded inside of a downtown Las Vegas home early Saturday morning occasionally fired shots out the door. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

210 W. Baltimore Ave. (Google Street View image)

Detectives responded to the home at 210 W. Baltimore Ave. around 9:20 p.m. Friday for a suspect with an active warrant for felony crimes, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ailee Burnett said. When detectives went to carry out the warrant, the man began shooting out of the front door of the residence, she said.

Negotiators and a SWAT team were at the residence since Saturday’s early morning hours. The suspect continued to occasionally fire more rounds out of the door, she said.

The suspect was eventually shot by police, Burnett said around 1:45 p.m.

It’s unclear if the shooting was fatal.

Burnett said to expect several streets in the area to be blocked off during the incident.

