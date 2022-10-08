Suspect in boyfriend’s death recants story, Las Vegas police say

A woman was booked on a murder charge after surveillance video in her home forced her to change the story she told police, a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report says.

Kimberly Warth (Metropolitan Police Department)

Kimberly Warth originally told police her boyfriend, John Welsh, 58, threatened her with a knife on Aug. 17 in their bedroom on the 6200 block of Whitelion Walk Street, according to the arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Detectives found video from Welsh’s desk at the top of the staircase that disproved Warth’s story, police said. The video’s contents were redacted from the arrest report.

Warth was interviewed again on Oct. 4 after detectives watched the videos, and she recanted her story that Welsh had verbally threatened to kill her before holding up a knife.

“John was unarmed and did not have a knife when she shot him,” detectives wrote in the report. “(Warth) admitted she went downstairs, grabbed the dishtowel and knife, brought the knife upstairs and threw it somewhere in the proximity of John’s body.”

Warth told police she lost custody of her children 14 years ago when she was homeless and struggling with addiction. She discovered years later that Welsh had custody of her children and they agreed to co-parent and started living together.

Warth was charged with murder Thursday and is being held without bail pending a hearing Monday.

