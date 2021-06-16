Suspect in custody after NDOT worker shot in Northern Nevada

A suspect is in custody after a Nevada Department of Transportation worker was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in northeast Nevada.

Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Matt McLaughlin confirmed that a person has been taken into custody after a standoff that shut State Route 278 between Eureka and Carlin. He added that a strong law enforcement presence remains at the scene.

The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that its officers and the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a shooting around 10 a.m. on the highway at mile marker 68, with the shooter described as driving a white panel van heading south.

A 91-mile stretch of the highway between Interstate 80 and State Route 50 was closed several hours after the incident, according to NHP Trooper Travis Smaka.

Smaka said the victim was conscious when taken to the hospital. No other information on the worker’s condition was immediately available.

After the shooting the suspect vehicle fled the scene, heading south toward Eureka. NHP troopers located the vehicle traveling on the highway and with the assistance of area law enforcement deployed spike strips, disabling the suspect’s vehicle at mile marker 27, McLaughlin said.

After the vehicle became inoperable the suspect and NHP troopers exchanged gunfire, resulting in an active standoff between law enforcement and the subject.

