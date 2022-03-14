68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Shootings

Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2022 - 12:25 pm
 
Updated March 14, 2022 - 1:16 pm
Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting near North Main Street and Foremaster ...
Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting near North Main Street and Foremaster Lane on Monday, March 14, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting near North Main Street and Foremaster ...
Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting near North Main Street and Foremaster Lane on Monday, March 14, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting near North Main Street and Foremaster ...
Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting near North Main Street and Foremaster Lane on Monday, March 14, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting near North Main Street and Foremaster ...
Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting near North Main Street and Foremaster Lane on Monday, March 14, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near North Main Street and Foremaster Lane on Monday.

According to a tweet from Metro, a suspect is in custody, and no officers were injured.

Police have asked all to avoid the area for the next several hours.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Speed possibly factor in crash that kills 2 motorcyclists in North Las Vegas
Speed possibly factor in crash that kills 2 motorcyclists in North Las Vegas
2
Raiders expect to be active in free agency
Raiders expect to be active in free agency
3
Badass bunny: What you need to know about jackalopes
Badass bunny: What you need to know about jackalopes
4
Woman blindfolded, stabbed date in revenge for Iranian leader’s death, police say
Woman blindfolded, stabbed date in revenge for Iranian leader’s death, police say
5
EDITORIAL: Biden’s inflation blame shifting falls flat
EDITORIAL: Biden’s inflation blame shifting falls flat
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST