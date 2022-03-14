Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near North Main Street and Foremaster Lane on Monday.
According to a tweet from Metro, a suspect is in custody, and no officers were injured.
Police have asked all to avoid the area for the next several hours.
No further details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.