Suspect in custody after police shooting in downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near North Main Street and Foremaster Lane on Monday.

Briefing on police shooting in downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting on North Main Street between Foremaster Lane and Owens Avenue in downtown Las Vegas Monday, March 13, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting near North Main Street and Foremaster Lane on Monday, March 14, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting near North Main Street and Foremaster Lane on Monday, March 14, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting near North Main Street and Foremaster Lane on Monday, March 14, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting near North Main Street and Foremaster Lane on Monday, March 14, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Paramedics arrive as Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting on North Main Street at Foremaster Lane in downtown Las Vegas Monday, March 13, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting on North Main Street at Foremaster Lane in downtown Las Vegas Monday, March 13, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting on North Main Street between Foremaster Lane and Owens Avenue in downtown Las Vegas Monday, March 13, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting on North Main Street between Foremaster Lane and Owens Avenue in downtown Las Vegas Monday, March 13, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near North Main Street and Foremaster Lane on Monday.

According to a tweet from Metro, a suspect is in custody, and no officers were injured.

Police have asked all to avoid the area for the next several hours.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.