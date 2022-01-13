58°F
Suspect in custody after police shooting on Las Vegas Boulevard

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2022 - 11:20 pm
 
Updated January 13, 2022 - 2:23 am
Police shot and critically injured a man who opened fire on Las Vegas officers late Wednesday night on Las Vegas Boulevard, authorities said.

Around 10:45 p.m., a woman called officers for help. Soon after, another person exited a nearby vehicle and opened fire on police, Capt. Carlos Hank with the Office of Internal Oversight and Constitutional Policing said early Thursday morning.

Officers returned fire and hit the suspect.

After a short foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody, Hank said. The man was taken to a hospital and remained in critical condition. Hank said no officers or citizens were injured in the shooting.

“There is a relationship between the two,” he said of the woman and the suspect.

No other details were immediately provided. Hank said further information would be provided within the next 72 hours.

This was the third officer-involved shooting of 2022, he said.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

