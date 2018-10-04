Suspect in custody after shots fired at Las Vegas apartments

A man was detained late Wednesday after shots were fired at a central valley apartment complex.

Bossa Nova apartments, 3940 Algonquin Drive (Google)

Just before midnight several residents reported hearing gunshots at the Bossa Nova apartments, 3940 Algonquin Drive, near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

When officers arrived, at least one resident reported watching a man walk out of his apartment and fire shots into the air before going back inside, Gordon said.

Police spoke to the man and took him into custody. No one was injured, and detectives are investigating.

