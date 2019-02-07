Suspect in deadly southwest Las Vegas shooting still on loose

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting in the 6300 block of South Riley Street on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three men got in an argument that ended in a shooting Wednesday night at a southwest valley apartment complex, leaving one man dead and another injured, police said.

The shooting happened at 5:45 p.m. on the 6300 block of South Riley Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said during a news briefing at the scene Wednesday night. Police had blocked off the entrance to the Mosaic Apartments, near Sunset Road and Durango Drive.

Part of a news briefing from @LVMPD homicide Lt. Ray Spencer at the scene of a fatal shooting tonight in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. #RJnow pic.twitter.com/0s8XFGDq5O — Katelyn Newberg (@k_newberg) February 7, 2019

Police believe the shooting happened after two men left work, arrived at the complex in separate cars and got into an argument with a third man, Spencer said.

“What we believe happened was that the roadway was blocked,” he said. “Either the suspect was blocking the driveway inside the complex or was backing up.”

The man inside the car that police believe was blocking the road then shot the other two men, Spencer said. Witnesses gave varying statements about whether the confrontation leading up to the shooting turned physical.

One of the victims, a 30-year-old man, died at University Medical Center, he said. The other man, in his mid-30s, was shot in the arm and was in stable condition Wednesday night.

The two men worked together, Spencer said.

The man who died lived at the apartment complex, he said. It was unclear if the other victim or the shooter lived there.

The shooter fled the scene in an unknown car and had not been arrested Wednesday night, Spencer said. Detectives do not believe he knew the other two men.

Detectives were still interviewing more than a dozen witnesses Wednesday night, he said.

“It is a very densely populated apartment complex,” Spencer said. “We’re just extremely fortunate that with the gunfire that took place, that only those two people were struck.”

The man’s death marked the eighth homicide investigated by Metro detectives this year, and the 14th in Clark County, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-555.

