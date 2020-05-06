Suspect in Henderson shooting arrested in Minnesota

A 33-year-old man arrested in Minnesota is awaiting extradition to Henderson in connection with a March shooting that critically injured another man, police said.

Kirk Bills (Henderson Police Department)

The Henderson Police Department announced Wednesday that 33-year-old Kirk Bills was arrested Monday in Minnesota after an arrest warrant was issued in connection with the March 30 shooting.

Bills is suspected of shooting a 37-year-old man, who was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Officers were called about 1:55 p.m. March 30 to the 800 block of North Major Avenue, near Burkholder Boulevard, police said. Officers found the 37-year-old suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the man was shot outside an apartment and that the shooter fled the scene into an adjacent neighborhood, police said. The man’s condition Wednesday was unclear.

It was also unclear how police identified Bills as the “primary suspect.”

Bills faces two counts of attempted murder, discharging a gun into an occupied structure and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, police said.

The department did not say where Bills was arrested in Minnesota. Further information about his arrest was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting may contact Henderson police at 702-267-4911 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

