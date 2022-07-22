Suspect in January double shooting near Strip arrested

Police said Hollie Bennett, 37, fatally shot one person and injured another in the 200 block of West Chicago Avenue on Jan. 2.

Police at the scene of a shooting near Chicago and Industrial in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of shooting two people, one fatally, in January near the Strip.

Hollie Bennett, 37, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Around 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 2, Tracy Dixon, 32, and another 32-year-old man were shot outside an apartment in the 200 block of West Chicago Avenue, near South Industrial Road and West Wyoming Avenue. Dixon was taken to University Medical Center where died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Police received information that Bennett was upset about a fight that happened about an hour before the shooting and that he drove a black BMW SUV away from the area after the shooting, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest warrant.

Video surveillance showed the BMW leaving the area of the shooting at high speed and running a stop sign. Police found Bennett’s Instagram account that included photos of him standing in front of a BMW that matched the vehicle that fled the scene.

Police used cellphone records to determine that Bennett’s phone was in the area of the shooting around 12:40 p.m., according to the warrant.

Jail records show Bennett was arrested on Wednesday, but police did not release details on how Bennett was found.

He is due in court on Aug. 4 and remains in custody without bail.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.