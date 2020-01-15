Suspect in officer-involved shooting in custody

Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in the 6900 block of Spring Mountain Road.

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 6900 block of Spring Mountain Road on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People wait as Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 6900 block of Spring Mountain Road in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas police investigate near Rainbow Boulevard and Darby Avenue after an officer-involved shooting in the 6900 block of Spring Mountain Road on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting on Spring Mountain Road near Rainbow Boulevard, Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The intersection of Spring Mountain Road and Rainbow Boulevard is closed while Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2010. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Update: Police reported at 11:42 a.m. that the suspect was in custody. The original story continues below.

“This is a dynamic incident and the suspect is not in custody and has barricaded,” police said in a statement at 9:45 a.m. “We are asking all media to keep their distance from the incident for safety reasons. We will update the when the incident is stable.”

Police taped off a large crime scene around the Navy Federal Credit Union at 6975 Spring Mountain Road, west of Rainbow Boulevard, and witnesses reported seeing a woman being wheeled out of the business on a stretcher.

“We are asking citizens to stay away from the area for safety reasons,” police said in a tweet at 9:47 a.m.

According to a 10:15 a.m. statement from the Regional Transportation Commission, Rainbow is closed in both directions between Sahara Avenue and Desert Inn Road because of police activity.

Capt. Steve Connell later told reporters near the scene that officers responded at around 9:20 a.m. to a shooting in progress at a business near Spring Mountain and Rainbow. He said a victim suffered gunshot wounds but was in stable condition.

Connell said police chased a northbound suspect on foot, and an officer fired a shot at the suspect, who did not appear to be wounded.

He said police surrounded the suspect, who was refusing to comply with commands. Connell described the situation as an “open-field barricade” and urged people to avoid the area, near Rainbow and Desert Inn.

Spring Valley High School’s student newspaper tweeted around 10:45 a.m. that the school had been placed on a soft lockdown due to the shooting. Clark County School District police did not immediately return a request for comment from the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Steven Wilt and Dean Reese said they happened upon the scene Wednesday morning when they came to do banking at Navy Federal.

“As we were pulling in, we saw two people running — a male and a female — and the female was screaming, ‘Help! Help! Call 911,’” Reese told the Review-Journal at the scene.

He said the woman looked terrified.

After parking, Wilt headed to the credit union before a man yelled, “Stay out of the bank!” He said he and Reese then joined in the effort to keep people out of the business before police arrived.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Carri Geer Thevenot at cgeer@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0361. Follow @CarriGeer on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Glenn Puit and Aleksandra Appleton contributed to this report.