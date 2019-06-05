Suspect in shooting that triggered Las Vegas barricade eludes police

Officers entered the residence on the 2000 block of Emerald Green Avenue Wednesday morning but found the suspect had fled.

A shooting that sent a woman to the hospital and led to a barricade situation at a central Las Vegas residence ended Wednesday when officers entered and found no one inside.

The woman was shot on the 2000 block of Emerald Green Avenue, near North Martin Luther King Boulevard and Vegas Drive, around 1 a.m. She transported herself to Valley Hospital and was in stable condition Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers arrived at the scene soon afterward and evacuated neighbors, according to Metro Lt. Ailee Burnett. The SWAT unit was summoned at 3:30 a.m.

When officers entered the residence later in the morning, the suspect was not inside, according to police. The suspect, who was not immediately identified, remained at large.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Spacek at 702-387-2921 or rspacek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RachelSpacek on Twitter.