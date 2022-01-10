43°F
Suspect killed, 2 Las Vegas police officers wounded in gunfight

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2022 - 5:33 am
 
Updated January 10, 2022 - 8:49 am
Las Vegas police congregated in the parking lot of a post office at Nellis Boulevard and Vegas ...
Las Vegas police congregated in the parking lot of a post office at Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive as police investigated an officer involved shooting. (Glenn Puit / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was shot and killed and two Las Vegas police officers were wounded early Monday when gunfire erupted as they were executing a search warrant in a homicide case.

Police Capt. Nicholas Farese said a tactical unit was serving the warrant at approximately 5 a.m. at a residence on the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard when gunshots rang out.

The officers shot and killed the suspect during the exchange of gunfire, he said.

Two officers were transported to University Medical Center with gunshot wounds. He described both as being in “stable” condition and said they were expected to survive.

It was not immediately known what homicide case the officers were investigating at the time of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

