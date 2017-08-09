Suspect linked to central Las Vegas shooting held without bail

7-Eleven, 5110 S. Maryland Parkway (Google)

Las Vegas police accused a man of attempted murder in a central valley shooting Monday night.

Police documents identify Akhenaton Taylor, 21, as a suspect in the shooting at a convenience store, where a 38-year-old man was shot in the chest. Taylor was jailed on a single count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon in Clark County Detention Center, where he was being held without bail Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported about 10:30 p.m. Monday at a 7-Eleven, 5110 S. Maryland Parkway, near East Reno Avenue, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

Arriving officers found the 38-year-old man in the driver’s seat of a white four-door vehicle. He had a gunshot wound to his chest and was hospitalized, Gordon said.

Police later said the 21-year-old shooter was taken into custody at 5010 S. Maryland Parkway.

A motive for the shooting wasn’t clear as of early Wednesday.

