Suspect shot after Bellagio robbery dies

Las Vegas police officers investigate outside of the north valet at the Bellagio after police fired at a robbery suspect in Las Vegas on Friday, March 15, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A man who was shot after an armed robbery at the Bellagio Friday night has died.

He was shot by a Las Vegas police officer about 9:45 p.m. after police said he approached a poker cage area and demanded money. He fled through the north doors and tried to steal a vehicle from someone at the valet area.

As he ran, he fired at least one shot at officers, striking one. A second officer returned fire and struck the man. He was hospitalized in critical condition, but later died, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden Ocampo Gomez said.

The officer who was shot survived and was treated and released from University Medical Center early Saturday morning. Police said his bulletproof vest saved his life.

