Suspect shot by Las Vegas police also accused of burglary — VIDEO

A 20-year-old armed robbery suspect shot by a Las Vegas officer on Saturday night is also accused of burglarizing a Boys & Girls Club minutes before the shooting, an official said Wednesday.

Security footage played at a Wednesday news briefing showed Steven R. Aguirre, 20, rummaging through some drawers about 10 p.m. Saturday at the clubhouse of the Donald W. Reynolds Boys & Girls Club, 2980 Robindale Road, near North Pecos Road in Henderson.

Metropolitan Police Department officer Darko Milanovic, 31, and his partner found the man about 15 minutes later just east of the club, in the area of nearby Robindale and Fountain Heights Lane, Clark County Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman told news media Wednesday.

Milanovic shot Aguirre once in the leg after he had reached toward a revolver holstered on his hip, Zimmerman said.

Aguirre was hospitalized at University Medical Center with a survivable injury.

Milanovic and his partner had been searching for the suspect since an armed robbery was reported at 9:37 p.m. at an auto parts shop at 8010 S. Eastern Ave., near East Windmill Lane, Zimmerman said.

Las Vegas police said a man wearing a mask, later identified by police as Aguirre, held up two people at gunpoint at the shop and left with the cash register drawer. Police found the cash drawer near the intersection of Eastern and Bluegrass Lane, just north of the auto shop.

At 9:58 p.m., the suspect broke into the Boys & Girls Club and went through some cabinets and drawers, but police don’t think he took anything, Zimmerman said.

Police spotted Aguirre near Robindale and Fountain Heights Lane and told him to put his hands up and walk slowly toward officers. Aguirre complied and then followed police commands to get on his knees and face away from police.

He then tried standing up and reached toward his right hip, where the revolver was holstered. Milanovic shot him once in the leg.

Aguirre was booked into Clark County Detention Center on two counts each of burglary while in possession of a gun and robbery with a deadly weapon. He faces an additional count of resisting an officer with a gun.

Aguirre was wearing a police belt equipped with a .38 Special revolver and handcuffs, Zimmerman said, which police said he had grabbed from his grandfather, a retired Los Angeles police officer, without his knowledge.

The police shooting was the department’s fifth of the year and came within 24 hours of its fourth, when Metro shot and killed a man Friday suspected of robbing a casino cage at Bellagio and shooting another officer. The department had a sixth occur Tuesday afternoon near downtown.

