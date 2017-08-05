Suspect shot by Las Vegas police in southeast valley

A man was shot by a Las Vegas officer Saturday afternoon in the southeast valley.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mark Lourenco said the officer-involved shooting happened near the 2000 block of East Warm Springs Road, near Eastern Avenue. The suspect was taken to University Medical Center with unknown injuries.

No officers were hurt in the incident, police said.

Las Vegas Review-Journal records show this is the 16th officer-involved shooting involving Metro this year.

