Shootings

Suspect shot, killed after pointing gun at Las Vegas police

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2024 - 6:22 am
 
Updated February 6, 2024 - 7:18 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person who pointed a firearm at police officers was shot and killed Tuesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Just before 1:50 a.m., a Metropolitan Police Department officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Liberace Way and Sherwood Street. The officer then observed the vehicle reverse and hit an unoccupied vehicle parked behind it, according to a Metro news release.

The suspect exited his vehicle to assess the damage. As the officer attempted to contact the suspect, a foot pursuit ensued. During the foot pursuit, the suspect pointed a firearm at the chasing officer.

Additional officers arrived in the area to assist and observed the suspect still armed on the 2000 block of Sherwood Street. They gave the suspect verbal commands to drop the firearm. The suspect refused to drop the firearm causing officers to discharge their weapons. Officers attempted to render aid to the suspect until medical arrived.

Medical personnel responded and the suspect was pronounced deceased on scene.

This is the first officer-involved shooting of 2024. Per Metro policy, the identity of the officersinvolved will be released after 48 hours.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information about this incident is urged tocontact Metro’s Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

