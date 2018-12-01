Suspect shot, killed by Las Vegas police near downtown

One person was killed Saturday morning after at least one Las Vegas officer opened fire near the downtown area, police said.

What prompted the shooting near Bruce and Fremont streets was not immediately clear, but Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera confirmed the suspect has died.

About 8:30 a.m., Bruce Street between Fremont Street and Charleston Boulevard was roped off by yellow crime tape as Metro officers investigated.

Further details were not immediately available. Las Vegas police were expected to release more details at the scene Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

