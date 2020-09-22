Suspect sought after shooting in south central Las Vegas Valley

No injuries were reported. Detectives are continuing their investigation.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police say a man remains at large after reports of gunfire Monday afternoon inside a south central Las Vegas Valley residence.

Officers arrived around 3:30 p.m. to the home on the 9500 block of Swiss Stone Court, near East Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Gilespie Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler.

The residents were removed from the home, and the man who reportedly fired the shots had left the area.

No injuries were reported. Detectives are continuing their investigation.

