Suspect sought in North Las Vegas party shooting that injured 6

The person who shot and injured six people, including an 11-year-old girl, in North Las Vegas has not been caught, police said Tuesday.

People leave the scene of a shooting that broke outside a party near Allen and Coran lanes in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph)

The person who shot and injured six people, including an 11-year-old girl, in North Las Vegas has not been caught, police said Tuesday.

The shooting happened Saturday at a house party attended by a few hundred people near Coran and Allen lanes, North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty said. The shooting victims included the 11-year-old girl, two men, ages 18 and 20, a 15-year-old boy, and 18-year-old woman and an unidentified male.

All of those shot were taken to University Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries, Patty said.

“We don’t have big shootings like this where multiple people get shot,” Patty said. “In this case we’re thankful that no one was seriously injured.”

Police said the shooting may have been prompted by a fight at the party, Patty said.

“We think that it’s isolated to this event,” he said. “We don’t have somebody out there running around trying to target house parties.”

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning, Patty said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

Coran and Allen lanes, North Las Vegas, nv