Suspect surrenders 8 hours after fatally shooting Sacramento officer

Sacramento police say a man suspected of fatally shooting a police officer who was on a domestic violence call has surrendered to authorities and is in police custody.

The Sacramento Police Department said in a statement Thursday that investigators are still gathering evidence at the location where 26-year-old Officer Tara O’Sullivan was shot on Wednesday.

Police have said O’Sullivan was assisting a woman removing belongings from a home in the north Sacramento neighborhood when the suspect opened fire. The woman who was being assisted was not hurt.

Police say the suspect fired his rifle on and off during an 8-hour standoff before he surrendered.

It took officers 45 minutes to rescue the wounded O’Sullivan because the gunman kept firing. She died at a hospital.

The suspect was not immediately identified.

Peletta said O’Sullivan was partnered with a training officer when she was shot just before 6 p.m.

O’Sullivan was in a backyard and officers couldn’t reach her because the gunman kept firing, Chandler said.

“Our officers maintained cover in safe positions until we were able to get an armored vehicle in the area,” he said.

It took more than 45 minutes to get her to the hospital, he said.

The rifleman kept shooting for at least two hours and as of late Wednesday night, Chandler said negotiators hadn’t been able to contact him.

Heavily armored police from several agencies swarmed the residential neighborhood, where a couple dozen marked and unmarked police cars had gathered.

Police warned residents by loudspeaker to stay out of the area near the intersection of Redwood Avenue and Edgewater Road. Police were keeping media and onlookers out of sight of the scene.

According to city records, O’Sullivan had been working for the city since January 2018, The Sacramento Bee reported. She was part of the first class of graduates of Sacramento State’s Law Enforcement Candidate Scholars program in 2017 and went on to the Sacramento Police Academy.