Suspect, victim identified in Las Vegas supermarket shooting

A security guard at the store was shot by a man after trying to stop a second man from stealing groceries, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate a taped-off scene at a shopping center parking lot on the corner of West Washington Avenue and North Decatur Boulevard on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Marketon store on the corner of West Washington Avenue and North Decatur Boulevard on July 21, 2024. (Jeff Burbank/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Authorities have identified the man arrested on suspicion of committing a shooting that wounded a west Las Vegas supermarket security guard.

Miguel Narro, 36, of Las Vegas, was arrested Sunday and faces charges of attempted murder, robbery and battery with a deadly weapon.

The shooting occurred about 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Marketon at 840 N. Decatur Boulevard.

Alexander Maceo-Sanabria, a security guard at the store, was shot in the head by a man after trying to stop a second man from stealing groceries, according to a Metropolitan Police Department declaration of arrest report.

Metro said a bullet hit Maceo-Sanabria in his chin area and likely lodged in his neck. Officers found what appeared to be exit wounds in the back of his skull and the base of his neck. The report said he was transported to University Medical Center’s trauma unit in critical condition, where a doctor determined his injury was life-threatening.

At the time of the report, he was described as unresponsive and relying on a ventilator to breathe.

The report said two Marketon cashiers who were shown a photo lineup picked the same person, who was not Narro.

But police identified Narro through the license plate of the car they think he was using at the time of the shooting, according to the report. Police said they located Narro while doing a routine visit to check the compliance of a person under house arrest. While at that house, they also found a man who matched the description of the man who stole from Marketon and was with Narro at the time of the shooting.

Some items in the house, like cases of Pepsi and charcoal, seemed to match items taken from the supermarket, police said.

Narro denied driving the car involved in the shooting and said it was stolen, but according to the report, he had a key that started it.

The second suspect has not been charged, according to court records.

Clark County jail records indicate Narro is still in custody. He is scheduled to make his initial appearance in court on July 31.

