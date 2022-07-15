Suspect, victim in east side supermarket killing had prior fights

Christopher Pineda, 31, was fatally shot on May 7 at 8:34 p.m. outside the Rainbow Market, at 3887 E. Lake Mead Blvd., according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

A man accused in an east Las Vegas murder was caught on camera beating the victim two days earlier.

Police believe Jesus Osuna-Lopez, 23, shot Pineda after days of fighting, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Friday. Osuna-Lopez is charged with one count of murder.

Osuna-Lopez was seen on video on May 5 driving up to the market in a 2005 Dodge pickup truck and beating up Pineda in the back of the store, police said. Two days later, video from inside the store showed Pineda and Osuna-Lopez playing at the slot machines inside around 6:30 p.m.

The two went into the parking lot and had a conversation before returning to the machines inside, according to the arrest report. Osuna-Lopez left the market first, and police said he waited for Pineda in the parking lot, where he shot Pineda while Pineda held his hands in the air.

Detectives compared the video from inside the store to Osuna-Lopez’s prior mug shots to identify him, according to the arrest report.

Osuna-Lopez was arrested eight times in the last three years, according to court records.

He was found guilty of impaired driving in October 2019. The next month he was arrested on a burglary and a battery charge but the case was dismissed.

He was arrested and booked on coercion and domestic battery and drug possession in 2021, but both cases were dismissed.

He was found guilty of impaired driving in March 2021 and was arrested again for impaired driving in September. The September case was still pending Friday.

A warrant was issued for his arrest in the murder case on May 11, but before he was arrested police also submitted an arrest warrant accusing Osuna-Lopez of two counts of robbery on May 5.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday in the murder case.

