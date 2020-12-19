Suspect who exchanged gunfire with Las Vegas officers arrested

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in downtown Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police have arrested a suspected shooter who exchanged gunfire with officers early Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Saturday afternoon that the suspect had been found and has been taken into custody. The suspect, who was not identified by police, is accused of firing several shots at police and then running from officers hours earlier.

About 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Cedar Avenue, near East Bonanza Road and North Eastern Avenue, after multiple 911 calls about a shooting, police said.

Officers were conducting their investigation when an unknown individual fired several shots at them, according to a video statement from Capt. Fred Haas. The officers returned fire and took cover, Haas said. The suspect ran from officers and appeared to have entered an apartment.

SWAT officers responded to the scene, but the suspect was not immediately located.

The shooting was the 19th that involved Metro officers firing their guns this year.

Those officers were placed on routine paid administrative leave while Metro investigates the shooting. The department will identify the officers within 72 hours.

Anyone with any information may contact Metro’s Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal digital producer Marvin Clemons and staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.