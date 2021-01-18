67°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Shootings

Suspected assailant shot, seriously wounded in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2021 - 9:29 am
 
Updated January 18, 2021 - 2:49 pm
A man was seriously injured in a shooting early Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in central Las Vegas. La ...
A man was seriously injured in a shooting early Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in central Las Vegas. Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said police were called shortly before 5 a.m. to the 700 block of Digger Street near Alta Drive and Decatur Boulevard for a report of gunfire. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man was seriously injured in a shooting early Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in central Las Vegas. La ...
A man was seriously injured in a shooting early Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in central Las Vegas. Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said police were called shortly before 5 a.m. to the 700 block of Digger Street near Alta Drive and Decatur Boulevard for a report of gunfire. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was seriously injured in a shooting early Monday in central Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said at 4:57 a.m. police were called to the 700 block of Digger Street near Alta Drive and Decatur Boulevard for a report of gunfire.

Gordon said an investigation showed a man had emerged from a home and was immediately assaulted by another man. A relative of the victim then emerged from the home and discharged several gunshots in the direction of the assailant.

A short time later, the man suspected of committing the initial assault showed up at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. He was described by Gordon as being in “serious” condition.

Metropolitan Police Department investigators were still at the scene of the shooting as of 9 a.m.

A headline on a previous version of this article incorrectly described the shooting victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
What will Donald Trump do during inauguration? Bet on it
What will Donald Trump do during inauguration? Bet on it
2
LETTER: Las Vegas is headed for ghost town status
LETTER: Las Vegas is headed for ghost town status
3
Man critical after fight leads to shooting on Las Vegas Strip
Man critical after fight leads to shooting on Las Vegas Strip
4
Nevada casino-resort workers may face wait before vaccination
Nevada casino-resort workers may face wait before vaccination
5
How and where to get a COVID vaccine in Las Vegas Valley
How and where to get a COVID vaccine in Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST