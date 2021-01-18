Suspected assailant shot, seriously wounded in central Las Vegas
A man was seriously injured in a shooting early Monday in central Las Vegas.
Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said at 4:57 a.m. police were called to the 700 block of Digger Street near Alta Drive and Decatur Boulevard for a report of gunfire.
Gordon said an investigation showed a man had emerged from a home and was immediately assaulted by another man. A relative of the victim then emerged from the home and discharged several gunshots in the direction of the assailant.
A short time later, the man suspected of committing the initial assault showed up at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. He was described by Gordon as being in “serious” condition.
Metropolitan Police Department investigators were still at the scene of the shooting as of 9 a.m.
