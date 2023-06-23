Suspected kidnapper shot by police, critically injured

A suspected kidnapper was shot by police Friday morning in east Las Vegas.

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting Friday, June 23, 2023, on the 4400 block of East Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A suspected kidnapper was shot by police Friday morning in east Las Vegas.

Boulder City police called the Metropolitan Police Department to alert officers to a kidnapping suspect and the vehicle he was driving, according to Metro Capt. Joshua Martinez.

Metro officers found the vehicle around 2 a.m. near East Owens Avenue and North Hollywood Boulevard.

Martinez said officers were able to “forcibly stop” the vehicle, and one officer fired at the suspected kidnapper near East Charleston and South Lamb boulevards.

Three other people were in the vehicle with the person who was shot, Martinez said.

On Friday morning, a white SUV was wedged between an armored SWAT vehicle and a Metro cruiser that was facing the SUV outside the Burger King, at 4455 East Charleston. Several other cruisers and SWAT trucks surrounded the SUV.

Metro Officer Aden OCampoGomez said after Martinez’ briefing that the suspected kidnapper was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. Two other people in the SUV were hospitalized with unknown injuries.

He said the suspected kidnapper had pointed a gun at one of the people in the car before they were shot. Police did not disclose details on where and when the kidnapping happened.

