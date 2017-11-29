ad-fullscreen
Suspected shooter dead after reports of shots fired in downtown Reno

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2017 - 8:30 pm
 
Updated November 28, 2017 - 9:31 pm

A suspected shooter is dead Tuesday night after reports of gunfire from an apartment complex in downtown Reno, authorities said.

The community no longer faced a threat after multiple people reported gunshots at the Montage, 255 N. Sierra St., Reno Police Department spokesman Tim Broadway said.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reported the shooter, a man, was dead, citing Deputy Police Chief Tom Robinson. When reached by phone Tuesday night for further clarification, Broadway said he could confirm a SWAT team took the shooter into custody, but couldn’t confirm the circumstances of how.

He said there were no reports of injuries to officers, deputies or the public.

Police received multiple reports of shots fired Tuesday night in downtown Reno, and multiple law enforcement agencies responded. Broadway said authorities evacuated the complex.

Broadway had previously said county sheriff’s deputies and Reno police formed a SWAT team and took the shooter into custody.

Police said Commercial Row, Second, Sierra and Fourth streets and nearby side streets were closed while they investigated.

“Reports of a possible active shooter in Downtown Reno,” the Reno Police Department tweeted at 7:50 p.m. “Please avoid the area. No confirmed injuries.”

Shots were heard coming from the apartment complex for 20 minutes, the Reno Gazette-Journal said, citing the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Police cars and ambulances had surrounded the building, it added.

On Twitter, Gov. Brian Sandoval issued a request: “Please pay attention to and listen to and law enforcement authorities in downtown during this active situation.”

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Reuters contributed to this story.

