SWAT units end northeast valley standoff, take man into custody

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is in custody after an hourslong barricade situation overnight in the northeast valley.

He had barricaded himself inside an apartment at 4320 Las Vegas Blvd. North, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

SWAT units entered the apartment and took the man into custody about 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

Gordon said the man was driving a four-door Saturn with his girlfriend and ex-girlfriend before an argument ensued about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday He pulled into 4385 Las Vegas Blvd. North and talked with his girlfriend. The man pulled out a handgun and shot it once, Gordon said. The girlfriend was not shot but her face was injured. Gordon said it might’ve been caused by the gunpowder residue.

The girlfriend then ran to a 99 Cents Only store and called police, he said.

The man took off and left the Saturn near Las Vegas Boulevard and Craig Road before barricading himself in the apartment, Gordon said.

Las Vegas Boulevard was temporarily closed between Craig Road and Nellis Boulevard while police worked the barricade.

Police evacuated several nearby apartments during the incident.

4320 Las Vegas Blvd. North, Las Vegas, NV