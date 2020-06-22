Sword-wielding man arrested after police shooting in Las Vegas

A man barricaded himself in an apartment for several hours Monday morning after he was shot at by a Las Vegas police officer.

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates an officer-involved shooting in the 2100 block of Citrus Hills Avenue, near West Lake Mead Boulevard on Monday, June 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man barricaded himself in an apartment for several hours Monday morning after a Las Vegas police officer shot at him.

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Fred Haas said someone called police around 10 a.m. to report the man, who was older than 50, swinging a sword aggressively at an apartment complex on the 2100 block of Citrus Hills Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard.

Haas said officers found the man standing on a ground floor patio with the sword sheathed on his back. The officers interacted with him for about three minutes before the man drew a handgun, Haas said.

One of the officers opened fire on the man, who then barricaded himself in the apartment for about three hours.

SWAT negotiators were called to the scene, and the man was arrested without incident around 1 p.m.

Haas said the man was taken to a hospital for minor wounds, though it was unclear if he was injured by gunfire or something else.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Glenn Puit contributed to this report.