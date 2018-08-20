Taco-cart worker shot by juvenile in central Las Vegas

A taco-cart worker was shot in the leg Sunday night after he tried to protect his wife from being being robbed by a group of juveniles in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A taco-cart worker was shot in the leg Sunday night after he tried to protect his wife from being being robbed by a group of juveniles in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

The man was working at Allen Lane and Holly Avenue, near Rancho and Vegas drives, when the group of juveniles tried to take his wife’s phone about 9 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The man intervened and one of the juveniles shot him in the right thigh, Gordon said. He was hospitalized and was expected to survive.

The juveniles fled on foot and have not been arrested, Gordon said.

Allen Lane and Holly Avenue, Las Vegas