Teen accused of livestreaming attempt to kill Las Vegas officer

A teenager who fired several rounds from a high-powered rifle at a Metro officer while streaming the encounter on Facebook live was indicted Friday.

Arnulfo Robles, 17, faces one count each of attempted murder and assault on a protected person with use of a deadly weapon and 10 counts of discharging a firearm at or into an occupied vehicle.

Prosecutors said Robles fired seven rounds from an SKS semiautomatic rifle at a Metro officer early on Feb. 3, striking a police vehicle at 5885 Crown Palms Ave., near Jones Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road.

A prosecutor identified the officer as Metro Sgt. Sean Miller. He was not injured, but bullets flew so close to him that he could feel the force of their passage, according to prosecutors.

Video of the shooting was not immediately available Friday.

After the shooting, Robles allegedly led police on a high-speed chase before crashing his vehicle into a parked car near Durango Drive and Warm Springs Road. He has been in custody since his arrest.

District Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez ordered Robles held on $500,000 bail. He is due in court next week.

