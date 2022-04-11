Teen critical following shooting near Summerlin

Las Vegas police were investigating a shooting near Summerlin that left one person seriously injured.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in Summerlin on Monday, April 11, 2022. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in Summerlin on Monday, April 11, 2022. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in Summerlin on Monday, April 11, 2022. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An armed teen was shot in the head by a person walking their dog during an argument in an upscale community near Summerlin early Monday, Las Vegas police said.

The shooting unfolded in The Foothills near Flamingo and Fort Apache roads sometime around 6 a.m.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the teen was armed with a gun in the 9600 block of Mariner Village Court when he was involved in an argument. A person walking their dog, and who was also armed, got involved in the argument and ended up shooting the teen.

The teen was in critical condition at a nearby hospital Monday morning, Spencer said.

Retired professional athlete Marcus Fizer lives in The Foothills with his family. He was up early Monday when he heard what he thought was gunfire.

“I heard three shots,” Fizer said. “Distinctive. Three gunshots.”

He later emerged from his home and saw police cars in the gated community and television news crews at the front security gate.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.