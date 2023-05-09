Teen faces 24 counts in Las Vegas middle school shooting

An 18-year-old was arrested in connection with a shooting at a Las Vegas middle school, police said Tuesday.

Officers stand in front of Ed Von Tobel Middle School, Monday, May 8, 2023, in Las Vegas, after a shooting.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with two dozen felonies in connection with a shooting at a Las Vegas middle school, court records show.

Jessie Rios is facing four counts of attempted murder, four counts of discharging a gun at an occupied structure, one count of battery with a deadly weapon and 15 counts of discharging a gun into a prohibited area, according to court records.

“During the investigation detectives were able to determine that the shooting took place a few blocks away from the school and a stray bullet struck the victim who was on school property,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Rios is suspected of shooting a security monitor around 12:30 p.m. Monday at Ed Von Tobel Middle School, 2436 N. Pecos Road.

The man who was shot was taken to University Medical Center and was expected to survive.

No students were injured in the shooting, but the middle school and two nearby elementary schools were locked down for about an hour while police searched for the shooter.

According to jail records, Rios was arrested Feb. 16 and booked on one count of buying, possessing or receiving stolen property or a gun.

Court records indicate the case was dismissed by the Clark County District Attorney’s office at the initial appearance.

