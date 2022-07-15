Teen fatally shot during drug deal in northeast Las Vegas

The shooting happened at an apartment complex at 3985 E. Cheyenne Ave., near Las Vegas Boulevard North, around 3:30 p.m.

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 3900 block of East Cheyenne Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 3900 block of East Cheyenne Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A teenage boy was fatally shot during a drug deal Friday afternoon in northeast Las Vegas, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said the shooting happened at the Tides at Walnut Park apartments, 3985 E. Cheyenne Ave., near Las Vegas Boulevard North, around 3:30 p.m.

Officers arrived and found the teen with a gunshot wound. He died at University Medical Center.

A man in his 20s flagged down officers from across the street and told police he was involved in the shooting.

“Both parties met in the front area of this complex to complete a narcotics transaction, and during that narcotics transaction both parties were armed and it escalated quickly in what we believe was possibly a robbery attempt,” Johansson said.

He said it was not known whether there was an exchange of gunfire or whether the man who said he was involved acted in self-defense.

“That person is saying they are involved in the shooting, so at this time we do believe that they did shoot,” Johansson said.

The man in his 20s was being detained as of 7:45 p.m., according to Johansson. He did not say whether the man would face charges.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.