Teen injured in North Las Vegas shooting

North Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In just 24 hours, North Las Vegas has seen two shootings near one intersection, and the latest has injured a teenager.

At about 1:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to reports of a shooting on the block of 1400 Broad Arrow Drive, near West Gowan Road and North Martin Luther King Boulevard.

A 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the foot was taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, North Las Vegas spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said.

On Sunday evening, another shooting occurred on the 1800 block of West Gowan Road near North Martin Luther King Boulevard.

It is too soon to tell whether the shootings are related, Cavaricci said.

She said the man shot in the second shooting is in critical condition but is expected to live.

1400 Broad Arrow Drive, Las Vegas, NV