Teen killed in apparent drug deal identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2022 - 1:48 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a 15-year-old Las Vegas boy killed during an apparent drug deal in a northeast valley apartment complex.

Anwan Ceasor was shot Friday at the Tides at Walnut Apartments, 3985 E. Cheyenne Ave., near Las Vegas Boulevard North, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The teen died at University Medical Center, police said.

A man flagged down officers in the area and said that he had shot someone in self-defense, police said.

The alleged shooter told police in an interview that he and the teenager were in a drug deal that had “escalated quickly.”

Police have not announced any arrests.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

