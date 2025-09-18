Teen shot dead in northeast Las Vegas park identified

The Clark County coroner’s office said the 17-year-old died from multiple gunshot wounds in the shooting at East Las Vegas Family Park.

Tyler Robinson charged with murder as prosecutor says DNA found on rifle trigger

Woman, accused in Strip shooting after ‘joke’ upset her, gets probation

Police: Tourist shot, injured at Strip mall after confrontation with security guard

Jose Juarez, 17, a suspect in a deadly park shooting, blows a kiss as he is led out of a courtroom after his initial appearance at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jose Juarez, 17, a suspect in a deadly park shooting, is led out of a courtroom after his initial appearance at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas teen who died following a deadly shootout in the northeast valley on Monday has been identified.

Julio Bravo, 17, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Metropolitan Police Department said earlier this week that three teenagers attempted to steal a girl’s handbag for gas money early Monday at East Las Vegas Family Park.

During a confrontation, Bravo, who was with the girl, was shot.

Jose Juarez, 17, and two other unidentified boys were taken into custody on murder and robbery charges, among others.

Juarez’s arrest report, provided by Metro police, said he, one of the unnamed suspects, and the victim exchanged about 15 rounds.

An unnamed suspect who was allegedly one of the shooters and the girl were injured in the gunfire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.