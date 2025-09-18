76°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Teen shot dead in northeast Las Vegas park identified

Jose Juarez, 17, a suspect in a deadly park shooting, is led out of a courtroom after his initi ...
Jose Juarez, 17, a suspect in a deadly park shooting, is led out of a courtroom after his initial appearance at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal).
Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal).
Jose Juarez, 17, a suspect in a deadly park shooting, blows a kiss as he is led out of a courtr ...
Jose Juarez, 17, a suspect in a deadly park shooting, blows a kiss as he is led out of a courtroom after his initial appearance at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
A security guard was arrested after police said he shot and injured a tourist near an outdoor m ...
Police: Tourist shot, injured at Strip mall after confrontation with security guard
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas police building hit by gunfire
Secret White, who is accused of committing a shooting on the Strip over a joke that upset her, ...
Woman, accused in Strip shooting after ‘joke’ upset her, gets probation
This photo released by the Utah Governor's Office on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 shows Tyler Ro ...
Tyler Robinson charged with murder as prosecutor says DNA found on rifle trigger
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2025 - 4:22 pm
 

The Las Vegas teen who died following a deadly shootout in the northeast valley on Monday has been identified.

Julio Bravo, 17, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Metropolitan Police Department said earlier this week that three teenagers attempted to steal a girl’s handbag for gas money early Monday at East Las Vegas Family Park.

During a confrontation, Bravo, who was with the girl, was shot.

Jose Juarez, 17, and two other unidentified boys were taken into custody on murder and robbery charges, among others.

Juarez’s arrest report, provided by Metro police, said he, one of the unnamed suspects, and the victim exchanged about 15 rounds.

An unnamed suspect who was allegedly one of the shooters and the girl were injured in the gunfire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES