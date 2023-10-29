Teenager dies after being found with gunshot wound in East Las Vegas

A teen died after being found with a gunshot wound in East Las Vegas early Saturday morning, Las Vegas police said.

Metropolitan Police Lt. Mark Lourenco said officers found a teenager with a gunshot wound on Braddock Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The 17-year-old later died from his injuries at University Medical Center, according to Lourenco.

No other details were available.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.