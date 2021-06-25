Third suspect arrested in January shooting that left teen dead

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a January gang-related shooting, which left an 18-year-old dead, police have said.

Gemonte Kirkland (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Jabez Blanche (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a gang-related shooting from January.

Jamal Minor, 18, was arrested Saturday on one count each of murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, attempted murder with a deadly weapon and shooting into an occupied vehicle, according to court documents.

Officers were called around 9:20 a.m. Jan. 15 to a home near Washburn Road and Goldfield Street after receiving a report that a car had crashed through a wall and into a backyard, North Las Vegas police said at the time.

The driver had been shot in the head, and the passenger, an 18-year-old woman, suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh when Gemonte Kirkland, 20, allegedly drove by the pair in a rented car and fired several rounds at their car, according to Kirkland’s arrest report from North Las Vegas police.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the driver as Samaj Holmes, 18, and said he died the next day at University Medical Center.

Similar to Minor, Kirkland also faces charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, battery with use of a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Another passenger in the rental vehicle, 18-year-old Jabez Blanche, was arrested in April. District Court records show that Blanche faces a charge of voluntary manslaughter and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on $150,000 bail.

As of Thursday, jail records showed that Blanche was not at the Clark County Detention Center, but court records did not indicate if he had posted bail.

Minor and Kirkland are being held at the Clark County Detention Center — Minor without bail and Kirkland on $150,000 bail. Minor has a court appearance scheduled for June 29, and Kirkland has a court appearance scheduled for Oct. 4.

