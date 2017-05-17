Threat report preceded armed man’s shooting by Las Vegas police officer

Apache Pines Apartments at 9552 W. Tropicana Ave., near South Fort Apache Road on Monday, May 15, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Before Carlos Ibarra was shot by a Las Vegas police officer Monday, he allegedly gave his ex-wife an ultimatum: “Choose you or one of the kids, and I’m gonna take it to the end.”

The woman told police she thought that meant he was going to kill them, Ibarra’s arrest report shows.

The report said thread report occurred shortly before Officer Travon Chambers, 23, shot and wounded Ibarra about 1 a.m. at an apartment complex at 9552 W. Tropicana Ave., near South Fort Apache Road.

The Metropolitan Police Department identified the officer Wednesday morning in a news release.

Ibarra, 43, was arrested on suspicion of assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon and resisting police with a gun, jail and booking logs show.

As Ibarra’s ex-wife called police to report the threat, Ibarra left their apartment to retrieve a gun from his car, the report said. The woman locked the front door and hid in a back room with their three children as officers confronted the suspect.

Chambers and his partner encountered Ibarra on his way back to the apartment. The Police Department has said the officers tried to de-escalate the situation and repeatedly told the man to drop his gun.

But when he moved to point the weapon at Chambers’ partner, the officer fired a round, striking the man once in the upper-right chest, the arrest report shows.

Ibarra was treated at University Medical Center and booked into the county jail. No officers or family members were injured.

The handgun turned out to be a pellet gun that resembled a pistol, the arrest report shows.

At the time of his arrest, Ibarra had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear by a sex offender out of San Bernardino, California. Ibarra also pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor domestic battery charge in 2011 in Las Vegas, according to court records.

The Police Department will brief the news media on this incident later Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

