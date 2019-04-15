Threats preceded false shooting report at Nellis Air Force Base

Nellis Air Force Base (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A North Las Vegas man arrested this month in connection with a falsely reported shooting at Nellis Air Force Base had left threatening voicemails with a public official before making the fake report, according to police documents.

Jason Lacamera, 29, a member of the Marine Corps Reserve, was arrested April 6; he faces charges of making a threat or providing false information about an act of terrorism, intimidating a public official and unlawful use of an emergency phone number, according to his arrest report.

According to the report, a man left eight voicemails between March 26 and April 3 on the machine of a female official whose name and title were redacted in the report. In the messages, which were recorded as early as 3:36 a.m. and as late as 7:49 p.m., the caller demanded that the official send someone from Marine Corps headquarters to talk to him at Nellis.

In the voicemails, the man threatened to kill a Marine every day that his request went unanswered, eventually vowing to take the official’s staff hostage.

“I’m not going to stop harassing you. Do I need to come hold up your office for you to do your job?” the caller said on one voicemail, recorded just after 5 p.m. April 3.

About 9:30 a.m. April 5, police received a call from someone stating that there was going to be a shooting at a building, the name and address of which were redacted, if police did not respond immediately. The caller, whose phone number was the same one used to send voicemails to the official, refused to identify himself to the dispatcher and hung up. Later that day, the caller dialed 911 again, began screaming “shots fired” and told police to respond to an address that was redacted in the report.

Officers were called to Nellis just after 2 p.m. April 5, the Metropolitan Police Department said the same day. Police left the scene by 2:50 p.m. after finding no evidence of a shooting.

“Nellis Air Force Base was placed on a lock down and employees were told to shelter in place,” according to Lacamera’s arrest report.

Detectives in Metro’s counterterrorism section took Lacamera into custody just before 10 a.m. the next morning, April 6, the report said. In an interview with police, Lacamera admitted to calling and emailing the official and calling police about a shooting at the base.

Lacamera also said he had weapons in his room. During a search of Lacamera’s residence, detectives found at least 15 unsecured rifles and handguns, three cellphones and “miscellaneous ammunition,” the report said.

Court and jail records show Lacamera is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on $50,000 bail. If he posts bail, Lacamera will be released on house arrest and must not have access to guns, a judge decided Wednesday. Lacamera is scheduled to appear in court April 24.

