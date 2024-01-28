Three shot in North Las Vegas, police say

Three people were shot in a North Las Vegas neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gunshots rang out about 4:20 p.m. in the 3500 block of Terraza Mar Avenue, near Pecos Road and Azure Avenue, North Las Vegas police said.

The shooting victims were rushed to University Medical Center, according to police.

In an email Sunday, a North Las Vegas Police Department spokesperson said all the injuries were non-life threatening.

Detectives continued investigating into the evening, police said.

Review-Journal Intern Peter S. Levitt contributed to this story.