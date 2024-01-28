69°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Three shot in North Las Vegas, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2024 - 6:16 pm
 
Updated January 28, 2024 - 2:18 pm
Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas Review-Journal

Three people were shot in a North Las Vegas neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Gunshots rang out about 4:20 p.m. in the 3500 block of Terraza Mar Avenue, near Pecos Road and Azure Avenue, North Las Vegas police said.

The shooting victims were rushed to University Medical Center, according to police.

In an email Sunday, a North Las Vegas Police Department spokesperson said all the injuries were non-life threatening.

Detectives continued investigating into the evening, police said.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

Review-Journal Intern Peter S. Levitt contributed to this story.

MOST READ
1
Trump in Las Vegas: ‘We are not going to allow this horror to continue’ — PHOTOS
Trump in Las Vegas: ‘We are not going to allow this horror to continue’ — PHOTOS
2
3 dead in apparent drug overdoses at downtown hotel identified as Texas residents
3 dead in apparent drug overdoses at downtown hotel identified as Texas residents
3
Nachos with 6 chips cost $24 in Las Vegas. Then came the X mob
Nachos with 6 chips cost $24 in Las Vegas. Then came the X mob
4
VICTOR JOECKS: Body camera footage undercuts ACLU’s claims in Durango High School incident
VICTOR JOECKS: Body camera footage undercuts ACLU’s claims in Durango High School incident
5
CARTOON: The best laid plans gang aft agley
CARTOON: The best laid plans gang aft agley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
More bodycam video from UNLV shooting released
More bodycam video from UNLV shooting released
1 shot, 1 detained in Henderson shooting
1 shot, 1 detained in Henderson shooting
‘Proud of them’: Police officers honored for helping UNLV shooting victim
‘Proud of them’: Police officers honored for helping UNLV shooting victim
Spat between NLV neighbors escalated to fatal shooting, police say
Spat between NLV neighbors escalated to fatal shooting, police say
North Las Vegas police ID suspect in fatal shooting
North Las Vegas police ID suspect in fatal shooting
Arrest made in connection with fatal shooting of prep football star
Arrest made in connection with fatal shooting of prep football star