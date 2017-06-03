Toddler, adult shot at south Las Vegas apartment complex

Police work the scene of a Friday shooting at The Enclave apartments at 4801 Spencer St., just north of Tropicana Avenue, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Crosby/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man and a 2-year-old boy were shot Friday evening at a south valley apartment complex.

The shooting happened about 7:35 p.m. at The Enclave apartments, 4801 Spencer St., just north of Tropicana Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank said.

Both the adult and toddler were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center’s trauma unit with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“It’s a very tragic event anytime you have anyone shot,” Hank said near the scene late Friday. “It’s especially tragic when it’s a child. They’re so innocent. It doesn’t matter where they live or what have you — it’s a child. And a child doesn’t deserve something like this.”

Just before shots were fired, there was an argument between two men in the foyer area of an apartment just inside the complex, about a mile from UNLV, detectives determined. The child was with one of the men arguing.

Moments later, the man and the little boy were struck by gunfire.

Police said the incident may have been gang-related. Gang detectives investigated the scene as red and blue flashes from parked patrol cars illuminated the gated parking lot.

As of late Friday, the shooter was not in custody.

“We’re going to do everything we can to find out who did this and bring them to justice,” Hank said.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

Metro Lt. Carlos Hank w more info on tonight's double shooting. Adult & a 2y/o boy struck. Serious cndtn but not life-threatening #RJNow pic.twitter.com/H1y9sGR159 — Rachel Crosby (@rachelacrosby) June 3, 2017

4801 Spencer St., Las Vegas