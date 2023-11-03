Toddler critical after two shootings in northeast valley

A toddler under the age of 5 was last reported in critical but stable condition at University Medical Center Trauma while a teenage adult was stable at the same hospital.

Two people, including a juvenile, are being treated for shooting injuries Friday morning in the northeast Las Vegas Valley. The first incident was near Kell Lane and North Nellis Boulevard and the second was in the 21500 block of North Nellis,, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. (Jennifer Hurtado/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were wounded late Friday morning when a physical altercation on a public transit bus escalated into a shooting and an accidental shooting in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

A toddler under the age of 5 was last reported in critical but stable condition at University Medical Center while a teenage adult was stable at the same hospital, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting on the RTC bus occurred just after 10:40 a.m. near Kell Lane and North Nellis Boulevard, police said. An adult teenager was shot by a juvenile teenager while on the bus.

The shooter fled toward a nearby daycare center, jumping a wall and leaving behind a loaded gun behind as he fled. A toddler picked up the gun and shot themselves.

Police said the juvenile teenager is in custody and charges are pending, possibly being charged as an adult.

